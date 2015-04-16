UPDATE 3-DuPont in asset deal with FMC, delays close of Dow merger
* FMC shares hit near 3-year high at $72.00 (Adds DuPont CEO comments, details; updates shares)
April 16 Canadian auto parts maker Magna International Inc said it would sell most of its interiors operations to Spain's Grupo Antolin for about $525 million.
The deal includes 36 manufacturing plants and about 12,000 employees in Europe, North America and Asia, the company said.
The operations included in the agreement recorded about $2.4 billion in sales in 2014, Magna said.
The company did not specify if the deal value is in U.S. or Canadian dollars. (Reporting By Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)
March 31 DuPont said it would sell its crop protection business to FMC Corp and buy FMC's health and nutrition unit in an asset swap deal that will give DuPont about $1.6 billion.