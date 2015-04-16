April 16 Chongqing Tong Jun Ge

* Says plans to acquire CECEP Solar Energy Technology Co worth 8.5 billion yuan ($1.37 billion) via assets swap, share issue

* Says shares to resume trading on April 17

* Tong Jun Ge is a unit of Chongqing Taiji Industry Group Co Ltd

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1FWUlPF; bit.ly/1CRveJp

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1947 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)