BRIEF-StorageVault reports Q4 revenue of C$8.9 million
* StorageVault reports fiscal 2016 annual results; highlighting $178.4 million in acquisitions; significant growth in NOI and FFO; provides 2017 outlook
Apr 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower KfW
Issue Amount 50 million Brazilian real
Maturity Date May 23, 2017
Coupon 9.750 pct
Issue price 99.725
Issue yield 9.883 pct
Payment Date April 23,2015
Lead Manager(s) RBC Europe Limited
Ratings Aaa(Stable)(Moody's), AAA(Stable)(S&P) &
AAA (Stable)(Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees 1.375 pct (Selling: 1.1875 pct & M&U: 0.1875 pct)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 150 million Brazilian real when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1020328024
NEW YORK, March 31 Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani went to Turkey to meet with the country's president and sought meetings with U.S. government officials in an attempt to end U.S. prosecution of a wealthy Turkish gold trader charged with conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions on Iran, Manhattan federal prosecutors said.