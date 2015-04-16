BRIEF-StorageVault reports Q4 revenue of C$8.9 million
* StorageVault reports fiscal 2016 annual results; highlighting $178.4 million in acquisitions; significant growth in NOI and FFO; provides 2017 outlook
