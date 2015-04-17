Apr 17 (Reuters)
Daiwa House Reit Investment Corporation
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months
ended Feb 28, 2015 ended Aug 31, 2014 to Aug 31, 2015 to Feb 29, 2016
LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST
Revenues 5.15 4.93 6.28 6.59
(+4.4 pct ) (+18.6 pct ) (+22.0 pct ) (+5.0 pct )
Operating 3.00 2.85 3.62 3.70
(+5.3 pct ) (+22.9 pct ) (+20.4 pct ) (+2.2 pct )
Recurring 2.55 2.36 2.86 3.09
(+7.9 pct ) (+20.4 pct ) (+12.3 pct ) (+8.0 pct )
Net 2.55 2.36 2.86 3.09
(+7.9 pct ) (+20.4 pct ) (+12.3 pct ) (+8.0 pct )
EPS 8,673 yen 8,188 yen 8,150 yen 8,800 yen
Div 8,674 yen 8,039 yen 8,150 yen 8,800 yen