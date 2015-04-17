UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 17 Xin Jiang Hops Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire a pharma firm worth about 6.13 billion yuan ($989.09 million) via cash, share issue
* Says plans to sell 50 percent stake in unit Xinjiang Wusu Brewery for 544.8 million yuan
* Says Carlsberg to own 100 percent of Wusu Brewery after Xin Jiang Hops' stake sale
* Says shares to resume trading on April 20
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1OMjIHX; bit.ly/1JPmAB8
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1976 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.