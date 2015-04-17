April 17 Shanghai Bailian Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 4 billion yuan ($645.41 million) for shopping mall projects, to boost working capital

* Says to sell 21.17 percent stake in Liahhua Supermarket Holdings Co Ltd for about HK$929.2 million ($119.87 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1EQAraf; bit.ly/1CVXqLc

($1 = 6.1976 Chinese yuan renminbi) ($1 = 7.7520 Hong Kong dollars)

