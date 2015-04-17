UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 17 Jiangsu Kuangda Automobile Textile Group Co Ltd
* Says unit signs agreement on photovoltaic power projects in Yunnan province, total investment at about 2 billion yuan ($322.71 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1IRDlhm
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1976 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.