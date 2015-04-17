BRIEF-Tabuk Cement signs agreement to restructure outstanding loan from Bank Albilad
* Says signs agreement to restructure outstanding loan from Bank Albilad
April 17 COFCO Property Group Co Ltd
* Says 2014 net profit up 12 percent y/y at 598.5 million yuan ($96.57 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1PXEVQP
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1976 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Preston Hollow Capital - announces $115 million financing transaction for Irving Convention Center Hotel Source text for Eikon: