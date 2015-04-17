April 17 Beihai Yinhe Industry Investment Co Ltd

* Says to acquire 60 percent stake in Jiangsu Decon Bio-Sci-Technology for 180 million yuan ($29.04 million)

* Says it and partners plan to set up bio-pharmaceutical industries fund worth 6 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1aDlR9n; bit.ly/1DPIsvs

