** Price action in Q2 equity placements suggests oversupply becoming an issue after rush of offerings in Q1

** Seven major Q2 placements (Al Noor Hospitals, Deutsche Annington, Applus, Virgin Money , Spire, Abengoa and Abertis ) all trading at or below issue price, though ex-div for Abengoa and Al Noor makes break of strike price less of a concern

** RNS filing shows Deutsche Bank holding 9.5 pct of Al Noor after attempting to place 20 pct of company

** All cos bar Virgin Money and Deutsche Annington noticeably weaker on Friday, outstripping falls on a 1.8 pct lower Stoxx 600 index, bulge bracket trader suggests low conviction among hedge fund holders exacerbating sell-off

** Climate noticeably different from Q1, marked by rush of placings with tight discounts

** Seven placements on Feb. 12 alone; Accor placing on Mar. 23 on a 1.5 pct discount for 9.7 pct of co

** Second trader says hedge fund selling down recent placings likely caused by equity selloff ahead of potentially more weakness to come (RM: alasdair.pal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)