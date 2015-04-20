PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 27
March 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 20 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
* Says orders equipment for T$841 million ($27.13 million)
Source text on Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.0020 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
March 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 26 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday: