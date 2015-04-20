HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 26 at 7:50 p.m. EDT/2350 GMT
March 26 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:
April 20 Jilin Aodong Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says 2014 net profit up 33.2 percent y/y at 1.4 billion yuan ($225.79 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1D5iWyo
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2005 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
March 26 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:
* Placement price of A$2.00 per share represents a 4.8 pct discount to 15 day vwap of A$2.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: