HONG KONG, April 20 (IFR) - The Asian Development Bank has already received requests for information from the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, according to ADB president Takehiko Nakao.

"Some questions have started to come from the preparatory secretariat of the AIIB, and we have already started sharing some information - as we do with anyone. We will share information, if we are requested," Nakao said.

The Japanese head of the Manila-based ADB also pledged to work with the new multilateral institution, saying the two banks could partner as lenders to support Asian infrastructure projects.

"In the coming years, if it is formally established, there are many ways of collaboration," said Nakao. "Co-financing is a possibility."

Most of the ADB's existing shareholders have signed up as potential founding members of the AIIB. The US and Japan, which have the biggest stakes in the 48-year-old development bank, have held out, citing concerns over governance standards.

The full interview is available here (Reporting By Steve Garton. Editing By Matthew Davies.)