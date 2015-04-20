April 20 Eli Lilly and Co said its experimental drug, ixekizumab, was more effective than a placebo in patients with active psoriatic arthritis, in a late-stage trial.

Psoriatic arthritis is a progressive and chronic disease that can cause swelling, stiffness and pain in and around joints. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)