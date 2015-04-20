April 20 Guangdong Shenglu Telecommunication Tech Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire Nanjing Hengdian Electronics Co for 750 million yuan ($120.96 million) via cash, share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 232.5 million yuan to fund the acquisition

* Says shares to resume trading on April 21

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1EjsgVd; bit.ly/1O7ClJy

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2005 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)