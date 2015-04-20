BRIEF-BOC Aviation FY net profit after tax was US$418 million
* FY net profit after tax was US$418 million, an increase of 22 pct over 2015
April 20 Jinke Property Group Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit down 42.2 percent y/y at 118.9 million yuan ($19.18 million)
