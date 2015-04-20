BRIEF-BOC Aviation FY net profit after tax was US$418 million
* FY net profit after tax was US$418 million, an increase of 22 pct over 2015
Apr 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Bumi Serpong Damai Tbk PT
(Bumi Serpong Damai)
Issue Amount $225 million
Maturity Date April 27,2020
Coupon 6.750 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date April 20,2015
Lead Manager(s) UBS & CITI
Ratings Ba3 (Moody's) & BB- (Fitch)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law NY
