BRIEF-Top Global Limited requests for trading halt
(Updating zpage)
Apr 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Bumi Serpong Damai Tbk PT
(Bumi Serpong Damai)
Issue Amount $225 million
Maturity Date April 27,2020
Coupon 6.750 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date April 20,2015
Lead Manager(s) UBS & CITI
Ratings Ba3 (Moody's) & BB- (Fitch)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law NY
March 26 U.S. equity index futures fell to a six-week low on Sunday in a sign Wall Street would start the week defensively after Republicans pulled legislation to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system in a stunning setback for President Donald Trump.