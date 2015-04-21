BRIEF-Merit Medical says public offering of 4.50 mln shares priced at $28.25/shr
* Merit Medical announces pricing of public offering of common stock
April 21 Tonghua Dongbao Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit up 51.8 percent y/y at 122.0 million yuan ($19.68 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1J5p9Bz
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1997 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Merit Medical announces pricing of public offering of common stock
LONDON, March 23 Scientists have found a way to power an experimental kind of electronic skin using solar energy in a further step towards the development of prosthetic limbs or robots with a sense of touch.