April 21 Stellar Megaunion Corp

* Says 2014 net loss widens to 2.4 million yuan ($387,066) from net loss of 617,753 million yuan previous year

* Says to implement delisting risk warning from April 23 after posting net losses for two straight years

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1HPouCw; bit.ly/1GdLWY7

