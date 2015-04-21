April 21 Hai Nan Yedao Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 820 million yuan ($132.25 million) in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on April 22

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yNwvq5; bit.ly/1GeZBkt

