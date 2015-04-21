April 21 Suning Universal Co Ltd
* Says 2014 net profit up 56.5 percent y/y at 762.5 million
yuan ($122.97 million)
* Says Q1 net profit down 17.5 percent y/y at 18.9 million
yuan
* Says plans to set up investment unit in Hong Kong with
registered capital of $99 million
* Says plans to raise up to 4.6 billion yuan in private
placement of shares for property projects, to boost working
capital
* Says shares to resume trading on April 22
($1 = 6.2005 Chinese yuan renminbi)
