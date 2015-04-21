April 21 Jiangsu Hoperun Software Co Ltd

* Says to acquire Beijing I.T. firm for 2.2 billion yuan ($354.81 million) via cash, share issue

* Says shares to resume trading on april 22

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1DbRkb1; bit.ly/1boO4SS

