UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 24 Philippines' BDO Unibank
* Says January-March net income climbed 12 percent from a year ago to 6.1 billion pesos ($138 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 44.2350 Philippine pesos) (Reporting By Erik dela Cruz)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.