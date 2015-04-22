** Croda International Plc's shares rise as much as 4 pct, after the specialty chemicals maker's first-quarter sales rise 4 pct on a constant currency basis boosted by growth across all its units

** Shares in the company, which counts L'Oreal SA and Unilever Plc among its customers, are the top pct gainers on London's FTSE-250 Midcap Index

** "Croda's profitable organic growth resurgence continues, and cash return remains something investors can look forward to. It's valuation discount to consumer peers remains significant, and we stay overweight," Morgan Stanley analysts write

** Stock also top gainer on the FTSE-350 Chemicals index , which is up 0.96 pct

** Croda says 2015 has started in line with its expectations (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)