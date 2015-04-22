April 22 Huayu Automotive Systems Co Ltd

* Says Q1 net profit up 13.3 percent y/y at 1.3 billion yuan ($209.90 million)

* Says plans to raise up to 8.97 billion yuan in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on April 23

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1DgOVvy; bit.ly/1QibB7J; bit.ly/1DAeW8u

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1935 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)