BRIEF-eHealth announces completion of strategic alternatives review
* eHealth, Inc. Announces completion of strategic alternatives review
April 22 Beijing Capital Development Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit up 88.9 percent y/y at 612.9 million yuan ($98.96 million)
* Says plans to invest up to 500 million yuan in Fujian's economic development
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JsW1AW; bit.ly/1Ht6BsH
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1935 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* eHealth, Inc. Announces completion of strategic alternatives review
* Bank of Commerce Holdings announces shelf registration filing