April 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 100 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date November 28, 2017

Coupon 5.5 pct

Issue price 92.528

Reoffer price 91.3405

Spread Minus 20 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 6.3 pct February 2018 TURKGB

Payment Date April 29, 2015

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets & RBC Europe Limited

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees 1.375 pct (0.1875 pct M&U and 1.1875 pct selling)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 1.1 billion Turkish lira

when fungible

ISIN XS0858481194

