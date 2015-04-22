April 22 Yunnan Hongxiang Yixintang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says plans to issue up to 800 million yuan ($129.17 million) medium term notes

* Says plans to issue up to 800 million yuan commercial paper

* Says plans to acquire a medicines supermarket chain store for 323.3 million yuan

