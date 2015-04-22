April 22 China Calxon Group Co Ltd

* Says unit plans to invest a combined 340 million yuan ($54.90 million)in two city reconstruction projects in Shanghai

* Says unit plans to sell 70 percent stake in its Shanghai property firm for no lower than 591.55 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1EbaRw1; bit.ly/1OehSmv; bit.ly/1Gi0CFM

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1935 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)