Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 22 Hareon Solar Technology Co Ltd
* Says 2014 net loss widens to 947.6 million yuan ($153.00 million)from net loss of 202.6 million yuan previous year
* Says to implement delisting risk warning from April 24 after posting net losses for two straight years
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1DNd5QV; bit.ly/1HtvHYu
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1935 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order