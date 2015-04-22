April 22 Hareon Solar Technology Co Ltd

* Says 2014 net loss widens to 947.6 million yuan ($153.00 million)from net loss of 202.6 million yuan previous year

* Says to implement delisting risk warning from April 24 after posting net losses for two straight years

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1DNd5QV; bit.ly/1HtvHYu

