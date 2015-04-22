HOUSE LEADERSHIP AIDE SAID SPEAKER RYAN SPOKE TO PRESIDENT TRUMP AT 3 PM AND TRUMP ASKED RYAN TO PULL THE HEALTHCARE BILL
HOUSE LEADERSHIP AIDE SAID SPEAKER RYAN SPOKE TO PRESIDENT TRUMP AT 3 PM AND TRUMP ASKED RYAN TO PULL THE HEALTHCARE BILL
April 22 Hua Yuan Property Co Ltd
* Says to issue 1.4 billion yuan ($226.04 million)worth of 5-year bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1DdeRXB
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1935 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
HOUSE LEADERSHIP AIDE SAID SPEAKER RYAN SPOKE TO PRESIDENT TRUMP AT 3 PM AND TRUMP ASKED RYAN TO PULL THE HEALTHCARE BILL
WASHINGTON, March 24 President Donald Trump has told Republican leaders in the U.S. House of Representative to cancel a planned vote Friday afternoon on a healthcare bill to dismantle Obamacare, a House Republican aide told Reuters. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Bill Rigby)