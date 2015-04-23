** Aircraft parts maker Senior falls 5.7 pct, among the top losers on FTSE 250 mid-cap index

** Senior reaffirms FY 2015 profit outlook and says results would be more second half weighted than historically

** "This is an uncharacteristically subdued statement from Senior reflecting a number of short term challenges," N+1 Singer says in a note

