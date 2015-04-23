** Electronics distribution co Premier Farnell's shares rise as much as 7 pct, after Credit Suisse upgrade the stock to "outperform" from "neutral", saying despite stretched yields dividend remains relatively safe over the medium-term

** The brokerage raises TP on stock to 210p from 160p, still slightly short of a mean TP of 203.25p

** Stock touches an over yr-high of 200p to become 2nd largest pct gainer on the FTSE-250

** "We believe that PFL is the logical share to own in the space if an investor is looking for pure dividend yield," CS analysts write in a note

** Out of the 13 analysts covering the stock, 8 have a "strong buy" or "buy" rating on it, Reuters data shows