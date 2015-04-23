BRIEF-Cellect Biotechnology reports qtrly loss per share $0.007
* Cellect biotechnology provides corporate update and reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
April 23 Shandong Shanda Wit Science And Technology Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to invest 124 million yuan ($20.01 million)in technical exchange centre
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QmwtdX
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1967 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Biolinerx announces acquisition of Agalimmune Ltd to accelerate expansion of immuno-oncology pipeline