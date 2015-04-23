April 23 Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 5.4 billion yuan ($871.46 million)in private placement of shares to fund property projects, repay bank loans

* Says shares to resume trading on April 24

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JfMtwl; bit.ly/1EupQDm

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1965 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)