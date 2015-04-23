BRIEF-Can Fin Homes approves borrowing up to 30 bln rupees via NCD issue
* Says approval for borrowing upto 30 billion rupees via issue of non-convertible debentures were renewed by board Source text: http://bit.ly/2nULnz0 Further company coverage:
April 23 Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 5.4 billion yuan ($871.46 million)in private placement of shares to fund property projects, repay bank loans
* Says shares to resume trading on April 24
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1JfMtwl; bit.ly/1EupQDm
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1965 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Says approval for borrowing upto 30 billion rupees via issue of non-convertible debentures were renewed by board Source text: http://bit.ly/2nULnz0 Further company coverage:
* Final number of equity certificates subscribed was 1,324,236