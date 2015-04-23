April 23 Nanning Sugar Industry Co Ltd

* Says swings to red in 2014 with net loss of 286.7 million yuan ($46.27 million) versus net profit of 49.4 million yuan previous year

* Says Q1 swings to black with net profit at 21.0 million yuan versus net loss of 59.0 million yuan previous year

* Says to implement risk warning for its bonds from april 27

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1EgfPaT; bit.ly/1JfO712; bit.ly/1JwM85l

