April 23 Henan Lingrui Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 500 million yuan ($80.69 million)in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on April 24

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1K7H9su; bit.ly/1aUahXG

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1965 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)