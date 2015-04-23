BRIEF-Can Fin Homes approves borrowing up to 30 bln rupees via NCD issue
* Says approval for borrowing upto 30 billion rupees via issue of non-convertible debentures were renewed by board Source text: http://bit.ly/2nULnz0 Further company coverage:
April 23 Shanghai Aj Corp
* Says 2014 net profit up 7.7 percent y/y at 512.5 million yuan ($82.71 million)
* Says Q1 net profit up 26.9 percent y/y at 129.1 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Gly3tS; bit.ly/1DDRWoU
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1965 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
