BRIEF-Can Fin Homes approves borrowing up to 30 bln rupees via NCD issue
* Says approval for borrowing upto 30 billion rupees via issue of non-convertible debentures were renewed by board Source text: http://bit.ly/2nULnz0 Further company coverage:
April 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale (NordLB)
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date April 28, 2025
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 100.88
Reoffer price 100.88
Yield 0.91 pct
Payment Date April 28, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Nord/LB
Ratings A3 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 500
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000NLB2JF3
