April 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale (NordLB)

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date April 28, 2025

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 100.88

Reoffer price 100.88

Yield 0.91 pct

Payment Date April 28, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Nord/LB

Ratings A3 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 500

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000NLB2JF3

