BRIEF-Can Fin Homes approves borrowing up to 30 bln rupees via NCD issue
* Says approval for borrowing upto 30 billion rupees via issue of non-convertible debentures were renewed by board Source text: http://bit.ly/2nULnz0 Further company coverage:
April 23 Ping An Bank Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit up 11.4 percent y/y at 5.6 billion yuan ($903.74 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1HveSwq
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1965 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Final number of equity certificates subscribed was 1,324,236