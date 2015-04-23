April 23 Shenzhen Coship Electronics Co Ltd

* Says swings to red in 2014 with net loss of 416.76 million yuan ($67.26 million) versus net profit at 34.16 million yuan previous year

* Says Q1 swings to profit at 2.03 million yuan versus net loss of 44.0 million yuan previous year

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Oh1xgH; bit.ly/1Jx5Uxo

