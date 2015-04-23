BRIEF-Cellect Biotechnology reports qtrly loss per share $0.007
* Cellect biotechnology provides corporate update and reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
April 23 Tianjin Lisheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says it and partners plan to set up finance company with registered capital of 500 million yuan ($80.69 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1OKdgzt
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1965 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Biolinerx announces acquisition of Agalimmune Ltd to accelerate expansion of immuno-oncology pipeline