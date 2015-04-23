BRIEF-BiolineRX announces acquisition of Agalimmune Ltd
* Biolinerx announces acquisition of Agalimmune Ltd to accelerate expansion of immuno-oncology pipeline
April 23 Apeloa Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says 2014 net profit up 92.5 percent at 322.2 million yuan ($52.00 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1HvKUZ3
($1 = 6.1965 Chinese yuan renminbi)
March 23 Xingbao International Co Ltd : * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/igsq3D Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)