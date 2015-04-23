Apr 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower UniCredit Bank Czech Republic and Slovakia

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date April 30, 2020

Coupon 0.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.824

Reoffer yield 0.661 pct

Spread 45 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 30, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Raiffeisen Bank & Unicredit

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN XS1225180949

