Apr 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower UniCredit Bank Czech Republic and Slovakia
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date April 30, 2020
Coupon 0.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.824
Reoffer yield 0.661 pct
Spread 45 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 30, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Raiffeisen Bank & Unicredit
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
ISIN XS1225180949
