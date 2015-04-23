Books over €1.5bn for Caixa Geral de Depositos AT1 bond
LONDON, March 23 (IFR) - Books have passed €1.5bn for Caixa Geral de Depositos' €500m no-grow perpetual non-call five-year Additional Tier 1 bond, according to a market source.
Apr 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thurday.
Borrower European Investment Bank
(EIB)
Issue Amount 100 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date March 3,2017
Coupon 10.00 pct
Issue price 100.285
Reoffer price 100.285
Reoffer yield 9.780 pct
Payment Date May 7,2015
Lead Manager(s) J.P. Morgan Securities plc (London)
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P) &
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees 0.125 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 200 million Turkish lira when fungible
ISIN XS1038294531
