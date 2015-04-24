BRIEF-SK D&D says issuance of 5.4 mln bonus shares
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
Apr 24 (Reuters) Sekisui House Reit, Inc. EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
7 months and 23 days to 7 months and 23 days to
Apr 30, 2015 Apr 30, 2015
LATEST PRIOR
FORECAST FORECAST
Revenues 2.11 2.11
Operating 1.57 1.54
Recurring 1.01 914 mln
Net 1.01 914 mln
Div 1,590 yen 1,447 yen
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
MADRID, March 25 A Madrid court has thrown out a lawsuit brought by Spanish power company Iberdrola against state-controlled lender Bankia over its ill-fated 2011 stock market listing, according to a ruling seen by Reuters.