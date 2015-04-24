** Spectris down c.2 pct as the testing & control
equipment maker's Q1 LfL sales growth disappoints
** Organic LfL sales up 1 pct in Q1 on a constant currency
basis, short of analyst expectations and materially slower than
the rebound seen in Q4
** Co blames lower sales to the pulp and paper industry,
particularly in Asia Pacific, and decline in sales to the
academic research sector
** N+1 Singer expects to trim FY forecasts of revenue of
1.27 bln stg and adjusted pretax profit of 209.2 mln stg by low
single digit pct given the weaker-than-expected growth in Q1
