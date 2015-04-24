Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 24 Datang Telecom Technology Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net loss widens to 151.6 million yuan ($24.47 million) from net loss of 111.4 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1IPzazB
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.1944 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order